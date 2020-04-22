Rumor: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Currently in Development, Will be Limited PS4 Exclusive

A new rumored report has been circulating the internet suggesting that a Call of Duty installment known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster is in the works.

The report comes from TheGamingRevolution, which has a pretty reputable track record, where they state that a Modern Warfare 3 Remaster is in the works and will be an exclusive to the PlayStation 4 for a month similar to MW2 remaster.

TheGamingRevolution notes that Activision has been sitting with Modern Warfare 2 and 3 Remastered since 2018, but held off on releasing them due to the Dallas Shooting of that year. Activision is strategically releasing the campaigns for both games, the first being the recent MW2.

Apparently the the multiplayer side of the game is also remastered, but as we already noted, Activision does not want to split up their player base across multiple multiplayer games – -MW2, Cod: Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

There is no set release window for MW3 Remaster, but stick with Gameranx as we will be watching Activision closely for any sort of updates. I should note that you should take this rumored leak with a grain of salt, but I personally wouldn’t be too surprise to see this leak become true.

With a rumored Modern Warfare 3 Remaster in development, would you like to see it come to fruition? I think it would make sense to develop it, especially with the recent release of MW2 Remaster. But what do you think? Would you want a MW3 Remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the video discussing the rumored Modern Warfare 3 Remaster down below:

Source: TheGamingRevolution