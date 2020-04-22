Capcom Details Nintendo Switch Sale, Features Resident Evil, DMC, and More

Capcom has issued a new sale on the Nintendo eShop, and it is filled with a ton of great games!

The Nintendo eShop doesn’t hold too many sales, so whenever there’s a chance to pick up some games on the switch for cheap, you to to jump on them quick. As you can expect the featured games are all Capcom related so there’s a ton of Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, and Mega Man sales.

There’s a total of 32 games to choose from, but don’t waste too much time as the sale is set to end on April 28th.

Check out the detailed sales from the Capcom Nintendo Switch sale down below:

Nintendo Switch

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry – $11.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry 2 – $11.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry 3 – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $9.89 (was $14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $19.99 (was $49.99)

Okami HD – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Onimusha: Warlords – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil 0 – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil 4 – $19.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil 5 – $19.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil 6 – $19.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $14.79 (was $39.99)

Nintendo 3DS

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $5.99 (was $14.99)

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate – $5.99 (was $19.99)

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – $8.99 (was $29.99)

Monster Hunter Generations – $15.99 (was $39.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies – $8.99 (was $29.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – $11.99 (was $29.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $11.99 (was $29.99)

Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition – $4.99 (was $19.99)

Capcom has been on a pretty good track record as of late, they have been releasing a ton of great remake titles, and with even more in development, fans are just patiently waiting to see what else is in store.

Capcom’s latest sale that featured on Nintendo Switch is filled with great games, and if you’re looking for a couple of new games this sale will be perfect for you. Do you see any good deals you’d think about snagging? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo via Nintendo Life