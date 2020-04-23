Borderlands 3: Revenge of the Cartels Official Trailer Showcases Free In-Game Event in Action

2K Games have announced and detailed their latest free in-game event for Borderlands 3– Revenge of the Cartels!

Yes, the new limited time in-game event will feature a ton of new challenges, new loot, skins, and much more. The seasonal event will be limited time and it starts April 23rd and will rune until June 3rd. If you’re looking to get even more content out of Borderlands 3, this free event is perfect for you!

Check out the brand new trailer for Borderlands 3 — Revenge of the Cartels down below:

Soak up some rays, rock those neon colors, and bust crime like it’s the ’80s in Revenge of the Cartels, the free seasonal event happening in Borderlands 3 from April 23 to June 4.

In related news, 2K Games has released the opening 12 minutes for Borderlands 3‘s second episode DLC, titled “Guns, Love, and Tentacles”.

The 12 minutes of gameplay get right in the middle of the ongoing story for episode 2, as vault hunter, Gaige is here to kick ass and plan weddings. The video sinks its teeth straight into the action as we get a glimpse of new weapons, locations, and enemy types. The DLC is now available, but if you need some more reason to pick it up, I suggest checking out the epic opening of the Guns, Love and Tentacles right here!

Borderlands 3 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you planning to participate in the upcoming Revenge of the Cartels event? Let us know in the comments below!

