Crysis Remastered Won’t Include Any Other Crysis Titles, Despite Rumors

There has been some rumors circulating the internet that the upcoming Crysis Remastered title would include multiple Crysis games like Warhead, Crysis 2, and more.

However, news have been properly issued and it is official — Crysis Remastered will only include the first title. The news comes from an official issued statement to website Inverse, where a representative from Crytek shut down the rumors.

In the email, the Crytek representative noted that the upcoming game “won’t include Warhead or any of the other games from the series”. This is nice to get out there, as many of us were wondering if we would see the rest of the franchise get remastered as well. Perhaps Crytek is soft-rebooting the franchise, starting with the original title.

Check out the official statement issued to Inverse down below:

“Crysis Remastered is just the original game. It won’t include Warhead or any of the other games from the series.”

In related news, developer Crytek has released a brand new short teaser trailer for the recently announced Crysis remastered title.

While the official teaser trailer is on the shorter side, it certainly gets the point across. The teaser confirms that Crytek’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed first-person shooter is back and better than ever in this new remastered release. Learn more about the remastered title right here!

Crysis Remastered is set to release this Summer for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you excited to jump back into the franchise? Would you like to see the other games get remastered as well? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Inverse