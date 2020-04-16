Crysis Remastered Confirmed for Current-Gen Consoles

After a couple of cryptic tweets were sent out this week, Crytek has confirmed that a Crysis Remastered is in the works and will launch on current-gen consoles.

Check out the new teaser trailer down below:

While the official teaser trailer is on the shorter side, it certainly gets the point across. The teaser confirms that Crytek’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed first-person shooter is back and better than ever in this new remastered release. Crytek also notes that the game will be releasing on Nintendo Switch consoles, which will be the very first time a Crysis game has been released on a Nintendo platform.

“Crytek’s ground-breaking, critically acclaimed first person shooter is back! Crysis Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch – the game’s debut on a Nintendo platform.”

However, at the time of writing a release date has not been confirmed yet, but Crytek’s new website for the game has you covered when news about this new title releases. On their official website, you can enter your email address and you will have news as soon it releases.

If you never played the Crysis franchise and wondering why it’s just a big deal, let Gameranx break down the importance of the franchise. Check out “Why was Crysis A Big Deal” down below:

Source: Crytek Website