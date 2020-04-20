Anime Expo Officially Cancelled Due to COVID-19, Rescheduled for July 2021

Another big event has been cancelled thanks to COVID-19 and it happens to be Anime Expo 2020.

Known for bringing in a ton of attendees for the latest anime, gaming, and manga news, the cancellation was to be expected. The official announcement was made on the Anime Expo website where the showrunners issued a statement to the fans.

It burns to see the event cancelled, but due to the high volume amount of attendees, workers, and more it would not be wise to hold an event so close after a pandemic. The statement notes that Anime Expo is set to return next year in July 2021.

Dear Anime Expo Community,

This is a day my team and I hoped wouldn’t come, but it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the cancellation of Anime Expo 2020. Our utmost concern is for the health and safety of our amazing Anime Expo community. We understand your disappointment as we are anime fans first and foremost too. As you can imagine, this was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make in the 29 years of Anime Expo. With the COVID-19 situation continually changing, as well as more restrictions in place worldwide and in our host city Los Angeles, we can’t in good faith move forward with this year’s event. We know it will affect all of you differently and we did not come to this decision lightly. It remains our goal to provide fans and industry partners from around the world with a safe space to come together to celebrate and share our love of anime. We are committed to bringing you the best of the best next year as we return to Los Angeles for our 30th anniversary on July 2-5, 2021!

In related news, there has been plenty of events that have been getting cancelled due to covid-19 and Anime Expo 2020 won’t be the last one. Last week we learned even another cancellation of a couple of big events including Comic Con San Diego and gamescom; Learn more about the cancellation of these events right here!

