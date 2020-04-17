Gamescom 2020 Officially Reworked As Digital Event

The Twitter account for gamescom has officially announced that the huge gaming convention will be moving to a digital event due to the coronovirus pandemic.

This shouldn’t be that big of a surprise as most events with more than 50 people are getting cancelled. However, the convention was probably trying to hold out as long as they can as they hoped for the situation to change.

Similar to E3 2020, gamescom will be changing its tactics and will be moving to a digital event for its attendees. There is no word on what will consist in this digital event, but we can expect it to be similar to whatever happens at E3 2020.

Check out the official statement form gamescom down below:

In related news, there has been plenty of events that have been getting cancelled due to covid-19 and gamescom won’t be the last one. Earlier today we learned even another cancellation of a big event.

For the first time in 50 years, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled this year due to the ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus. In a press release put out by the organizers of the event, it was announced that this year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to the ongoing state of the world and the pandemic. Learn more about the cancellation of San Diego Comic-Con 2020 right here!

What are your thoughts on this news? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Twitter