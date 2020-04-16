Xbox Twitter Account Cyberpunk Tease May Be The Official Controller Reveal

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing this year and while we wait for the game to launch into the market, we’re left with several little teasers. Everything from small snippets of developer quotes to a few seconds of a teaser gets plenty of attention online for this game and now it looks like we may have an official reveal coming for the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller.

The official Twitter account from Xbox has released a new teaser video that only runs for a few seconds. Nothing is really shown except for some coding that resembles the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 title from CD Projekt Red. From there, we’re left with the #breakthecode statement. We’re pretty sure that code has already been broken by Amazon not long ago where some images leaked out showcasing a Cyberpunk 2077 themed controller. It’s a mixture of silver, black and gray which goes with the theme of this upcoming title.

We, of course, could be wrong and something else could be unveiled. Either way, it’s got plenty of people talking online and waiting for what’s coming out from the Twitter account next. At any rate, those that are worried Cyberpunk 2077 will get delayed due to the coronavirus shouldn’t have anything to fear. While Naughty Dog is suffering by holding back The Last of Us Part 2 for the PlayStation 4 thanks to this pandemic, CD Projekt Red has repeatedly stated that the upcoming launch of Cyberpunk 2077 will not be affected by the current virus situation.

With that said, players interested in diving into a narrative-driven cyberpunk RPG by the world-renown development studio, CD Projekt Red, can do so on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Twitter