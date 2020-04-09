Playtonic Games Brings a Ton of Changes to Yooka-Laylee Titles Including 64-Bit Graphics, Impossible Liar Boss Battle, and Much More

Developer Playtonic Games took to their blog to update fans on a couple of welcomed changes made to their critically acclaimed platformer titles — Yooka-Laylee and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

The Yooka-Laylee franchise has captured a ton of gamers hearts ever since its kickstarter campgain a couple of years ago, and it seems that the developers are cointiuously updating both games. The latest set of updates comes for both games and has plenty of great new additions.

As you read from the headline, there is a new 64-bit graphics change for Yooka-Laylee which makes it look like a retro title; there is also a change made to the final boss battle in The Impossible Liar.

Check out the full set of changes coming to the Yooka-Laylee titles down below:

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

We’re making some changes to the Impossible Lair! You know, the Lair itself. We wanted to offer players more options for taking on the Impossible Lair while still maintaining a sense of challenge and achievement.

Impossible Lair “State Change”

Flip the switch and choose how you tackle the Impossible Lair!

Not So Impossible Lair

Each section now ends with a Checkpoint (Checkmates, technically). Checkpoints save your best “Bee Shield score”, meaning you can choose which sections to start from, practice and improve on! Using these checkpoints is entirely optional.

Impossible Lair

No Bee Shield, no Checkpoints! The “Golden Try” Tonic can now be earned this way – no new save file required.

8-Bit Soundtrack

The brilliant Tater-Tot Tunes has composed an entire 8-Bit Soundtrack covering every 2D level in the game. To access it, simply find it in the pause menu once the update is live. If Chiptune is your thing, you’re in for a real treat!

Once again, we’ve teamed up with Materia Collective! This time they’re bringing the 8-Bit version of the Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair soundtrack, “Retro Remix”, to a music streaming service/store near you! Pre-Save the album on Spotify or Apple Music and have it ready to go for the 14th!

You can expect this update to hit your platform of choice on Tuesday the 14th of April.

Yooka-Laylee

64-Bit Tonic Update

Yooka-Laylee is turning 3 soon, so as a Birthday treat, we’re happy to reveal that the wait for the 64-Bit Tonic on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is almost over. We expect it to be pushed out before April ends.

We heard your feedback on the initial version of the Tonic, so we’re adding the Yooka 64 model from Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair to the Tonic as free DLC. This means the Steam and Switch versions of Yooka-Laylee will be updated to include it! Once the update is live, have a chat with Vendi to activate the 64-Bit Tonic and relive the good old days with the downgrade of your dreams!

Owners Discount

From the 9th-19th April, if you own Yooka-Laylee on Switch, you can purchase Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for a whopping 50% off. Wahey! We’re looking into ways we can accommodate Yooka-Laylee owners who play on other platforms with similar deals. Keep those googly eyes peeled.

In related news, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar is fairly new, so if you didn’t get to pick up the game or try it out tey, perhaps the new demo is right for you!

If you’ve been on the fence of whether or not picking up the sequel title, this demo might sway you in one direction. The demo will showcase a bunch of the game’s biggest achievements including terrain transforming challenges, a few tonics to sample, and a look at the Impossible Liar itself! In addition to the new demo, the developers then went on to announce and detail the latest update for the game. Learn more about the playable demo right here!

Both Yooka-Laylee and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you a fan of the recently new franchise? Let us know int he comments below!

source: Playtonic