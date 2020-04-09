Rocket League Heatseeker Limited Time Mode Announced, Starts April 16th; Watch New Trailer Right Here

Developer Psyonix took to their website to announce and detailed their upcoming limited-time mode — Heatseeker.

The new mode is set to arrive to Rocket League later this month officially on April 16th on all platforms. The mode is going to be very limited as it is only set to be playable for four days! The new mode, which is detailed nicely in the short debut trailer, has players basically playing a game of ping pong!

Check out the new Heatseeker mode in action in the new trailer down below:

In Heatseeker, the ball will automatically seek the opposing net once it’s hit. But, make sure you don’t miss the goal! If the ball hits the backboard, it will fire back toward your goal. Make sure to think fast, because every time the ball is touched by a player or a backboard, it gains speed! First team to seven goals wins. Plus, get a free login item! Log into Rocket League at any time while Heatseeker is live to get the Hypnoteks Player Banner. Check out the official start and end times below. Matches played in Heatseeker will grant the same amount of XP as Casual, Competitive, or Extra Mode playlists, so you’ll still unlock your Rocket Pass 6 Tiers as you normally would. Good luck, have fun, and standby for Heatseeker launch!

Heatseeker Starts: Thursday, April 16 at 9 a.m. PDT (4 p.m. UTC)

Heatseeker Ends: Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m. PDT (4 p.m. UTC)

In related news, developer Psyonix have ended support for Rocket League on Mac and Linux platforms.

Rocket League will be receiving its last patch for macOS and Linux platfroms in March. Yes, the new update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features including Local Matches, and splitscreen play will still be accessible.If you’ve played on a macOS or Linux platform, Rocket League is coming an end. Learn more about the end of Rocket League on Mac and Linux right here!

Rocket League is now available for all platforms? Are you excited for the upcoming limited-time mode? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Rocket League