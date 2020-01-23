Pysonix to End Support for Rocket League on macOS and Linux Platforms in March

Pysonix took to Steam today to update fans on a new change that they have made to their critically acclaimed title, Rocket League.

Rocket League will be receiving its last patch for macOS and Linux platfroms in March. Yes, the new update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features including Local Matches, and splitscreen play will still be accessible.If you’ve played on a macOS or Linux platform, Rocket League is coming an end.

Check out the official post from Steam down below:

As we continue to upgrade Rocket League with new technologies, it is no longer viable for us to maintain support for the macOS and Linux (SteamOS) platforms. As a result, the final patch for the macOS and Linux versions of the game will be in March. This update will disable online functionality (such as in-game purchases) for players on macOS and Linux, but offline features including Local Matches, and splitscreen play will still be accessible. If you purchased Rocket League for Mac or Linux on Steam, the game will still work with full functionality when installed and played on a computer running Windows 7 or newer.

In related news, developer Pysonix took to their blog to announce and detail the latest limited-time event for their cars-meet-soccer game, Rocket League!

Titled Lucky Lanterns, players will be introduced to a new Chinese-themed new year event with new skins, flags, and playable maps. The newly released trailer manages to showcase a little bit of everything when it comes to the new Lucky Lanterns event, but remember this will be limited time. Make sure to check out the full article details about Lucky Lanterns right here!

Rocket League is now available for all platforms.

Source: Steam