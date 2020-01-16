Pysonix Details Limited Time Lucky Laterns Event for Rocket League, New Trailer Released

Developer Pysonix took to their blog to announce and detail the latest limited time event for their cars-meet-soccer game, Rocket League!

Titled Lucky Laterns, players will be introduced to a new Chinese-themed new year event with new skins, flags, and playable maps. The newly released trailer manages to showcases a little bit of everything when it comes to the new Lucky Laterns event, but remember this will be limited time.

Check out the new Lucky Laterns trailer down below:

Official Description for Lucky Laterns from Pysonix:

Start 2020 in style with in-game items inspired by the Lantern Festival. Play Online Matches to earn Red Envelopes, which can then be redeemed for items like the Paper Dragon Topper and the Fortune Wheels. You can also use Red Envelopes to unlock Golden Lanterns, which contain items from Champions Series 1, 2, and 3! Plus, be sure to stop by the Item Shop throughout Lucky Lanterns to check out some new themed items to get you festival-ready, and get a free item just for logging in!

The event runs for about a month’s period, starting on January 20th and will end on February 10th. Make sure to check out the official time starts and end down below:

Here are the key dates and times for Lucky Lanterns:

Lucky Lanterns begins: January 20, 2020 10 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC)

Lucky Lanterns ends: February 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. PST (6:00 p.m. UTC)

Redeem Red Envelopes by: February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.PST (6:00 p.m. UTC)

Rocket League is now available for all platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming limited time event for Rocket League? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Pysonix