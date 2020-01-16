Mortal Kombat 11’s Joker DLC Reveal Set for Tomorrow, January 16th

NetherRealm Studios took to Twitter to officially announce that the full reveal for the highly anticipated DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11, The Joker!

There has been a couple of long months that NetherRealm has been teasing the Joker, and finally, tomorrow on January 16th, the full reveal is set. Fans of the game (or the Joker) should expect to see a gameplay reveal showcasing the character in action, a special brutalizing move, and a epic finisher to end it off.

The gameplay has no exact time release so make sure to keep your eyes glued to Gameranx as we will be keeping a close eye on the studio for the official trailer release!

Check out the official from the Mortal Kombat 11 twitter account down below:

It’s not rocket science to know that creating and maintaining a fighting title franchise for 27 years is no easy feat, however, it seems that Nether Realm Studios manages to keep pulling it off.

The latest entry in the series is set to have a crazy fun story, some awesome bloody violent combos, and a slew of online longevity. If you haven’t picked up the latest title in the long-running fighting franchise, I would suggest checking out our review roundup for the game right here!

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia platforms.

