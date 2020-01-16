Zombie Army 4: Dead War New Trailer has You Slaying the Undead

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is on the horizon and to excite fans even further, a brand new trailer has been unleashed and it is all about slaying the undead Nazis.

Check out the blood thirsty trailer down below:

The in-depth trailer gives players a rundown of what to expect from the game and if the trailer is anything to go by, fans will be in for a chaotic, treat. New features such as new enemies and weapons will be present and that just means this game might be better than we expect.

From the developers of Sniper Elite 4 comes a new series called Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The game is a four player co-op title, that throws you into World War 1, but this time around things are a bit different. Nazi zombies roam the battlefield and it is up to you, the slayer to take down these hordes and restore humanity.

The game comes loaded with tons of exciting features including Sniper Elite’s infamous X-ray can, which allows players to see a gruesome, in-depth look at kill cams.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War arrives on all platforms February 4, 2020. What are your thoughts on this game? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.To find the trailer, go to Microsoft YouTube and it’s there

Source: YouTube