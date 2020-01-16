Fortnite Update V11.40 Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed; New Features and Bug Fixes Highlighted

Epic Games have released a new update for their free-to-play battle royale title, Fortnite: Chapter 2.

Titled v11.40, players will be introduced to a bunch of new features including sidegrading, clickable L3 R3 buttons for mobile devices, and a couple of other notable features. However, the main bulk of the update is centered around the bug fixes, which there is a slew of.

If you’re looking for a specific fix, make sure to chekc out the full set of patch notes down below:

BATTLE ROYALE UPDATE – WHAT’S NEW IN V11.40

1.15.2020

By The Fortnite Teamv11.40 is live for Battle Royale and includes the following changes:

Introducing Sidegrading: the Heavy Assault Rifle returns. In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” your Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle. UPDATE: We’re aware that the Sidegrading feature is present in competitive playlists. This is unintentional — the feature will be disabled in competitive playlists in our next major release.

Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines.

Added the following items to Battle Lab: Flint-Knock Pistol (Common and Uncommon) Shockwave Grenade Impulse Grenade

The iPad Pro (2018 release) now supports 120 FPS.

Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) are now usable on supported iOS controllers.

Bug fixes:



Players’ Star Wars Achievements have returned to the Legacy timeline.

Resolved an issue involving the “F” key not enabling proper movement after direction was remapped to it.

Resolved an issue involving editing quickly causing players to remain in Edit mode.

Falling into a Hideout no longer causes the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle’s crosshairs to disappear.

Resolved an issue involving the “Visit different bus stops in a single match” Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge not tracking progress for some bus stops.

The Spectrum Contrail again changes colors while in motion.

Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.

Resolved an issue involving mobile players getting stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.

Resolved an issue involving console players being unable to progress through the gifting process if they did not have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.

In related news, a new Icon series is being introduced to Fortnite that brings in a slew of new skins and gear designs that will be based around gaming, music, film, and fashion according to the Epic Games blog post. Apparently, the first skin to be attached to the Icon series is legendary streamer, Ninja.

When you think of streaming there are a few creators that likely come to mind though the biggest is arguably Tyler Blevins or better known as Ninja. The streamer is known for his gameplay of Fortnite and with such a massive following, it was only a matter of time before Ninja made his virtual debut in the popular free-to-play video game title. Check out the full article on the new icon series right here!

Fortnite is now available to download for free on all platforms.

Source: Epic Games