Housemarque is Close to Revealing Their Next Super Ambitious Project

Housemarque is a staple game development studio with tons of great games under their belt such as ResoGun, Helldivers, and so many more. Today they took to their blog post to celebrate 2020 with some great news!

As the blogpost mentions, this is the 25th anniversary for the studio. In liue of celebrating their 25th anniversary, the company announced some saddening and exciting news. First off their putting an end to Stormdivers. For the time being the game will be on hold, as they want their full attention on their upcoming untitled project.

If you’re a fan of the studio you should be excited, as Housemarque notes that the time for the reveal is closing in. There is no specific release window as of yet, but we should expect something from the iconic studio relatively soon.

Check out some of the highlighted sections of the blog post from Housemarque down below:

So now we are focused on delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date, putting every other project on hold, including the development of Stormdivers. It is great that the whole company can come together to deliver this game, which will define the next evolution of Housemarque. We are very humbled to have amazing support from our partner over the course of the past few years, and this support has continuously grown on a monthly basis. In closing, Housemarque is very excited to celebrate our 25th Anniversary this Summer, and we are confident that we will pleasantly surprise our fans with the new game. We are eagerly awaiting the day we can announce it. At the same time, it is always nerve-wracking to anticipate what your reaction will be when we do finally complete development and the game is out for everyone to enjoy. We’ve never delivered anything at this scale before. The time is drawing ever closer when our publishing partner will reveal what we are working on, with the launch coming after that. This year will be full of exciting surprises, and we can’t wait to experience them with all of you!

As I mentioned above, Housemarque is an excellent development studio. They have tons of great games under their belt and with the next one on the horizon, fans of the studio and newcomers alike should get excited.

What do you hope Housemarque tackles next? Have an idea for their next big ambitious project? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Housemarque