Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Receives New Demo on All Platforms, Patch Notes Detailed

Developer Playtonic Games took to Twitter to announce that their recently released title, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar will be receiving a new demo for all platforms!

If you’ve been on the fence of whether or not picking up the sequel title, this demo might sway you in one direction. The demo will showcase a bunch of the game’s biggest achievements including terrain transforming challenges, a few tonics to sample, and a look at the Impossible Liar itself! In addition to the new demo, the developers then went on to announce and detail the latest update for the game.

FREE DEMO OUT NOW!



Wanting to give Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair a go? Well, now you can, for free!



Download the demo on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Steam.



Demo features & patch notes: https://t.co/1PSIU09aMU pic.twitter.com/af3lQwDy6Y — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 30, 2020

Demo Features

An assortment of vibrant and exciting 2D levels.

A terrain-transforming “Pagie Challenge”.

A State Change! Chuck a frost berry at a level and turn it into a winter wonderland.

A few Tonics to sample. Give Yooka a massive head.

The Impossible Lair itself! Are you up for the ultimate platforming challenge?

Saved State! Progress from the demo carries over when the game is purchased.

You can pick the demo up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. Just head on over to the corresponding store to download it.

If you are already a owner of the recently released title, then you might want to check out the new set of patch notes for the game. The new update comes with a ton of great changes and fixes, so if you’re looking to see how the game improved, make sure to check out the patch notes down below:

Patch Notes

Changes

Billboard tutorial signs added to Tutorial and Capital Causeway levels.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed V-sync issue which changed the behaviour of some physical objects.

Removed jitter from some 2D objects in 2D levels

Multiple localisation fixes

SFX for Quack Bomb explosion & Gun Senior death explosion no longer disregards volume settings from the Pause Menu. BOOM.

Fixed an issue causing some players to not get achievements when reaching the required criteria.

Yooka-Laylee will no longer be offset when entering through a door If the player holds left/right on the control stick when loading in.

Fixed an issue which prevented Steve Mayles from growing an additional 0.00001cm

Fixed an issue which caused some TWIT coins to not show as collected when dying after passing a Checkmates.

Impossible Lair

Section 1 – A saw blade has been fixed after it was discovered a section of it wasn’t correctly cutting into Yooka’s flesh.· Section 2 – Player will no longer be instantly killed at the top of the winding rope surrounded by propeller minions.

Section 2 – It’s no longer possible to lose two bees at one of the drop off points in the second 2D level.

Section 3 – Player can no longer become stuck between two chainsaw objects below the first Gun Senior.

Section 3 – Player can no longer force themselves between the chainsaw hazards at the start of the section and become stuck.

Section 3 – Player can no longer get stuck by rolling after a buddy slam in a low section.

Section 4 – It’s no longer possible to take damage from Capital B’s Hivemind after bouncing off of his head

Game will no longer crash after completing the Impossible Lair multiple times in the same session

Overworld

Overworld – Late Mountains – No longer possible for the crate behind the cracked blocks to clip through the wall at the end of the wind volume and become inaccessible.

Overworld – The movable crate next to a Paywall can no longer get stuck in the air after being pushed over the ledge

Overworld – Player movement no longer broken when interacting with a circuit piece in the Pumping Plant room

Overworld – Player movement can no longer be broken when interacting with the movable pipes within the desert.

Overworld – Movable crate on the ledge to the right of Pumping Plant can no longer get stuck if you push it on top of the fan

Overworld – It’s no longer possible to go out of bounds (please send help Vendi is making me write patch notes) in the water area that’s originally blocked by the fisherman Blamphibian

Overworld – Player can no longer use the Bounce-Bloom within Rampo’s cave to get behind the exit trigger.

Buzzsaw Falls

Buzzsaw Falls state 2 – Checkmate 8 with the ‘More Checkmates’ Tonic will no longer spawn the player off the edge into a potential hazard if they die.

Buzzsaw Falls state 2 – Checkmate 2 with the ‘More Checkmates’ Tonic is no longer using anti-gravity hacks to float above the ground

Buzzsaw Falls state 2 – Players can no longer get stuck between the wall and crates at the end of state two if they don’t have Laylee.

Scareship Scroll

Scareship Scroll state 2 – Areas of cliff face no longer lack collision allowing the player to jump out of the world.

Scareship Scroll state 2 – The lowering crate platform no longer has collision issues.

Scareship Scroll state 2 – Yooka no longer instantly dies like a noob when he climbs to the top of the ropes near the end of the level.

Windmill Way

Windmill Way state 1 – Certain level object textures no longer appear black during normal gameplay.

Windmill Way state 1 – TWIT Coin Banker Tonic now correctly applies to the second TWIT coin.

Boom Boom Blast

Boom Boom Blast state 2 – It’s no longer possible to get stuck in a grapple cannon near the start of the level.

Boom Boom Blast state 2 – Damage is no longer caused to (are you looking for other funny bits in the notes?) Yooka Laylee by a Meanyion when they are sat in one of the Boom-Bloom Blasts.

Boom Boom Blast state 2 – Odd behaviour (like dabbing) can no longer be seen when the player in a moving Boom-Bloom reaches an obstacle.

Boom Boom Blast state 2 – The end of some pipes no longer can be seen under the final Checkmate.

Pumping Plant

Pumping Plant state 2 – It’s no longer possible to enter the swim state whilst on land in state two

Gasping Glade

Gasping Glade state 1 – It’s no longer possible to get stuck between a wall and some crates.

Gasping Glade state 2 – It’s no longer possible to go outside of the intended play area during the second zipvine section.

Factory Fright

Factory Fright state 1 – Camera issue fixed.

Hazard Hangar

Hazard Hangar state 1 – Stacked blocks no longer damage the player.

Hazard Hangar state 2 – Hyle off of DK Vine no longer falls through the floor when respawning at the third Checkmate.

Urban Uprise

Urban Uprise state 2 – Tonics – The spawn point for one of the additional Checkmates in state two is no longer outside of the intended play area

PS4

Increased resolution for PS4 Pro to 2240p

Fixed multiple rendering issues across 2D levels

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Liar is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you going to give the demo a shot? Or are you already a proud owner of the game? Let us know in the comments below!

