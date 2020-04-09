Microsoft Reveals Newest Titles Added to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has detailed new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass and it has been revealed that new games are on the way for both Console and PC editions of the service.

During Microsoft’s Xbox Inside event, both lineups have been revealed and Microsoft is adding titles from a variety of different genres. However, the most notable title is Journey to the Savage Planet which arrives on consoles on Apr.9. As per usual when it comes to Xbox Game Pass titles, there are certain dates for titles. So here’s what and when these titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Console

NieR: Automata Become as Gods Edition – Available Now

– Available Now Totally Reliable Delivery Service ([email protected]) – Available Now

([email protected]) – Available Now Alvastia Chronicles ([email protected]) – April 9

([email protected]) – April 9 Journey to the Savage Planet – April 9

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Overcooked! 2 ([email protected]) – Available Now

([email protected]) – Available Now Football Manager 2020 – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon Alvastia Chronicles ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

([email protected]) – Coming Soon Mistover ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

([email protected]) – Coming Soon Stranger Things 3: The Game ([email protected]) – Coming Soon

The post on the Xbox Wire also reveals that there are a handful of titles are leaving the service soon. It is unfortunate, however, you still have a bit of time to play them before they leave the service. Check out down below to find out which titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the month of April.

Leaving 4/15:

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Console

Fez (PC)

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Console)

Into the Breach (PC)

MX vs ATV Reflex (Console)

Prey (Console & PC)

Samurai Showdown II (Console)

Valkyria Chronicles (PC)

Microsoft revealed a lot of exciting news during the Xbox Inside event. The stream lasted about 45 minutes and covered a bunch of different topics. If you happened to miss it, no worries; we here at Gameranx got you covered. Not only do we have news posts breaking down some of the most exciting news, but we also brought you the entire live stream to re-watch!

