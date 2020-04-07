Watch the Entire Inside Xbox April 2020 Live Show Right Here

Microsoft has just finished airing their special Inside Xbox live stream event for the month of April 2020 and it was pretty good. We got a ton of great announcements, reveals, and detailed looks at games that were already announced/playable.

The stream lasted about 45 minutes and covered a bunch, as I just mentioned. If you happened to miss it, no worries; we here at Gameranx got you covered. Not only do we have news posts breaking down some of the most exciting news, but we also brought you the entire live stream to re-watch!

Check out the full Inside Xbox April 2020 down below:

As I mentioned before, there was some great announcements coming out of the Inside Xbox April 2020 update, and one of my personal favorites is no doubt the story trailer for Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming game, Grounded.

The story trailer does a pretty good job setting up the atmosphere and the enemies you will encounter. Bugs, spiders, and more are just some of the difficulties you will run into as there is a mystery hidden within your backyard. Check out the Grounded story trailer for yourself right here!

With Inside Xbox April 2020 done, what was your favorite new announcement? Was it for a new game or an existing one? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YoutTube