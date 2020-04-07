No Man’s Sky Exo Mech is the Game’s Latest Free Update

Developers Hello Games has rolled out new details for the upcoming No Man’s Sky free update. A new peaceful trailer has been released. Check out the trailer down below.

A new free update for the exploration title, No Man’s Sky has been announced and will see the introduction of giant Exo mechs. Yes, the new update will allow explorers to roam planets and different terrains in an Exo mech suit. Exploring in this suit will bring a whole new dynamic to the game according to Game Director Sean Murray. In an entry post on the PS Blog, Sean Murray had the following to say.

“The Minotaur Exocraft is a unique new exocraft / suit hybrid and introduces a different way to explore planets. This mechanical walker shields its pilot against hostile extraterrestrial atmospheres, providing immunity against hazards such as radioactivity and extreme temperatures. Its special defining feature, though, is the freedom of movement it affords.” Sean Murray on the PS Blog

Hello Games have been hard at work by releasing a steady stream of new content for No Man’s Sky. Not too long ago, the game received the Living Ship update which saw players exploring planets in crazy organic beings. The latest No Man’s Sky free update Mech update is now available to download on all platforms.

Source: PS Blog