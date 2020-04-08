CD Projekt Red Details Cyberpunk 2077 Gang The Moxes 

CD Projekt Red has one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing this year, Cyberpunk 2077. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of this RPG after the immense success of The Witcher series. However, this new title is a drastic different setting as we’re tossed into the future where crime and corporations rule. Being in a tough area known as Night City, there is bound to be plenty of factions and gangs to watch out for. Today, we’re getting word of one gang you’ll encounter in some fashion while roaming the world.

The Moxes, or otherwise known as simply The Mox, is a gang that is centered around prostitutes. In 2076, The Moxes formed in memory of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden. Lizzie was an ex-prostitute and an owner of a strip club but was more known for her fair treatment from the women and men that worked for her. As a result, her death made a huge impact with The Moxes being a gang that is focused on protecting working girls and guys from violence and abuse.

Their tag is blue and pink, with a doll’s head. We don’t know just how much of this gang will be around to interact with or where we’ll stand in their graces when the title campaign begins. However, this is just one of the gangs and corporations that we’ll encounter. CD Projekt Red will be unveiling more gangs over time.

Meanwhile, we still have plenty of time to hear about gangs as Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed back not that long ago. Players can pick up a copy of this game on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. We're sure more information is bound to be released in the coming months to help flesh the city out more, the characters you'll meet along the way and some of the different interactions you'll have access to.









