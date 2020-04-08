Planet Zoo The South America Pack DLC Is Now Available 

Planet Zoo was developed by Frontier Developments and released last year. This game acts as a spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon and featured a mechanic system that could be found from the previous Frontier Developments release, Planet Coaster. For those that have been enjoying the game since it released, you may be delighted to know that a new DLC pack has been released giving you new animals and more scenery options.

After having a successful launch, Frontier Developments is continuing to support the simulator game by providing players with new features and DLC packs. Today, a new DLC pack released known as The South America Pack. Within this pack, players will have access to five new animals, which are jaguars, llamas, anteaters, red-eyed tree frogs, and Capuchin monkeys. While having access to new animals is nice, you’ll want to create an area of the park designed around the location they are from and that’s where over 200 new scenery pieces will come into play.

This DLC pack is not the only thing to be included in the game either. Frontier Developments also added in a free update which not only fixes some bugs but also adds a few new features. Players can now have access to an animal’s genealogy history, select new items and also the new ability to add in a difficulty option to give players a bit more of a challenge.

As of right now, Planet Zoo is only available for the PC platform. However, with Frontier Developments bringing out Planet Coaster to consoles later this year, we could see the same treatment for Zoo Tycoon as well, though nothing has been confirmed. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for Planet Zoo right down below.

Source: Planet Zoo