Check out 30 Minutes of Resident Evil Resistance Beta Gameplay

Sony has uploaded over 30 minutes of tense new footage for the upcoming asymmetrical multiplayer title, Resident Evil Resistance.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the footage that was released is raw gameplay and is certainly intense, to say the least. Players must come together and face off against the evil that lurks in the shadows, who’s only mission is to cause chaos.

Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer title where four players square off against one monster. The game will launch alongside Resident Evil 3 this Friday and just in time, Sony released tips for surviving this nightmare on the PS Blog yesterday. To read more about it, you can do so right here.

Resident Evil 3’s early reviews already surfaced the internet and fans across the web are enjoying the game immensely, although the game length can get in the way of the fun. Read our review roundup right here.

Are you going to pick up Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance when it releases later this week? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube