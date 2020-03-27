Netflix Announces Season Four of Castlevania is Coming

Netflix has took to Twitter this morning to announce some exciting news for anime fans, Catlevania Season 4 is coming!

Yes, shortly after the debut of season 3, Netflix did not want to waste any time, and keep the fans waiting. Season 4 will indeed a big one, as we go deeper into the show and our story lines with Alucard, Belmont, and Sypha. The announcement was made on Twitter using a cool little animation, make sure to check it out below!

Check out the epic announcement from Netflix down below:

Castlevania Season 3 was a good one, we had a bunch of character development, some amazing animation, and without spoiling anything, awesome conclusions. With Netflix set to for season 4, fans must wonder, how long does Netflix plan to keep the show running?

I for one love the show and hope they keep going to season 10. Plus we did hear before that Castlevania will be connected to an upcoming Devil May Cry anime, however, there has been little to no news about that show.

Did you enjoy season 3 of Castlevania? What are you hoping to see in season 4? Let us know in the comments below!

