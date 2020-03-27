Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Unveils New Game Modes

Battle royale games are constantly popping up in the market and every so often we get one title that sticks out among the rest. For instance, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and now Call of Duty: Warzone. While most of us have played Call of Duty: Warzone since it’s a free-to-play title on most current-generation platforms, there may be a new incentive in checking the game out once again. A new leak has come up on Reddit that showcases what may be coming out shortly.

A new leak from Reddit showcases that there will be new game modes and even some additional team options. Right now, there are three ways to play Call of Duty: Warzone. You have the ability to go through the game in Plunder which is a game aimed at collecting as much money as possible with your team of three. Then there is a trio option where you go through the battle royale game with a team of three or there is the option of solos where everyone in the game is playing by themselves.

With this new leak that has been posted on the Modern Warfare subreddit, it looks like there will be two new team options for both duos and quads. Furthermore, there are some variants of the battle royale modes which will list down below.

Leaked Game Modes

High Action – Gas moves in at a faster rate

Shotty Snipers – Only shotguns and sniper rifles

One Shot – Headshots only take one shot

Realism – no HUD and all headshots are one shot

Hardcore – No HUD and weapons do more damage

This is just from a supposed leak that has been gaining quite a bit of attention online so there’s no telling if these game modes are official or not. For now, all we can do is wait and see if these game modes are announced, but until then, if you haven’t already watched our Before You Buy episode upload for Call of Duty: Warzone, you can do so down below.

Source: Reddit