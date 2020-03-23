Call of Duty: Warzone Overview Trailer Breaks Down the Basic of the New Free-to-Play Mode

Activision has released a new trailer for their free-to-play Call of Duty mode, Warzone, which breaks down the basics of the widely successful mode!

The new trailer is pretty long, but now knowing what Warzone is, players can get behind the scenes knowledge all about the battle royale mode. As I just noted, the trailer is pretty detailed, clocking in at about 4 minutes long; we get a good look at the mode, the key innovations, and much more!

Check out the Call of Duty: Warzone overview trailer down below:

Call of Duty’s Warzone is quite the deal at the moment, as they have just hit a huge milestone of 30 million players in 10 days! This is no easy feat, but with the Call of Duty franchise attached to a free to play download game, it makes senese.

In related news, Infinity Ward has just added a solo mode for the popular Warzone battle royale. This comes as a big request within the community, as players were longing to join in solo and experience the mode in a new challenging way.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone is currently available to play for free on all platforms. Have you been playing this new mode? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gamenrax for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: YouTube