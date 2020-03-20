Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone Impressively Rushes to 30 Million Players in Just 10 Days

After revealing the monumental milestone of reaching 15 million players, Infinity Ward has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s new Warzone mode has reached a whopping 30 million players in just 10 days.

Check out the celebratory tweet down below:

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

The milestone comes to no surprise as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone has been on the mind of players since the day it launched. While leaks of the mode begin to happen before it was official, Infinity Ward finally put an end to the circulating rumors and released the mode shortly after.

When it comes to the latest battle royale title, Modern Warfare’s Warzone is currently sitting at the top of the throne with now as of this morning, a whopping 30 million players. What a milestone! Congratulations Infinity Ward on the successful launch of Warzone!

In related news, Infinity Ward has just added a solo mode for the popular Warzone battle royale. This comes as a big request within the community, as players were longing to join in solo and experience the mode in a new challenging way.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone is currently available to play for free on all platforms. Have you been playing this new mode? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gamenrax for the latest gaming news releasing.