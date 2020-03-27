Games Done Quick Event Postponed

Speedrunning may be a niche market for gamers that want to push themselves in completing the game in the fastest time, but even for those that don’t personally speedrun games may find themselves having a fun time watching others showcase their skills. As a result, different events take place in which gamers and online personalities have completed titles in record time all while helping out charities. For instance, there is an event known as Games Done Quick and those that are familiar with the event may have been waiting for the Summer Games Done Quick to take place this June.

Unfortunately, it looks like those that are either interested in watching the event or attending will have to wait a bit longer. Originally set for June, the event has been pushed back until August 16, 2020. This is all due to the current health pandemic going on right now where participants who wish to attend are being told to resubmit their data which means making sure it’s saved before April 26, 2020.

For those who are not familiar with the event, Games Done Quick is a charity speedrunning expo, Viewers can sit in and watch certain games get completed quickly with personalities showcasing some tips on how to go through sections of the game a bit faster. Meanwhile, donations can be sent in which are usually read live while the funds are then catered towards certain featured charities.

While the event is still set to take place in Bloomington, MN, it does look like there is a hope that the health pandemic will subside enough to warrant the ability to be held as now planned. Of course, that could very well change it all depends on the current status of the COVID-19 spread. With that said, you may want to keep tabs on the official website for Games Done Quick, in order to learn what the current status is at any given time.

Source: Games Done Quick