DOOM Eternal Game Directors Send Out Thoughtful Post-Launch Message [Video]

This weekend marks the triumphant release of the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 DOOM reimagining and the game developers have sent out a thoughtful message for the fans to enjoy.

Give it a watch down below:

A message from us to you. Thank you to our fans for your support. We are so excited to launch DOOM Eternal today! pic.twitter.com/baZAyyKHlC — DOOM (@DOOM) March 20, 2020

The video shares a thoughtful message from game developers Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton as they express gratitude for a successful launch. The rather short video waste no time as it gets right into its heartwarming message in a matter of seconds. Admittedly, the game launched to a rather successful release as critics around the web is enjoying the game claiming its a bigger and better version than the original.

To read more about the general thoughts on the game from around the web, read our review roundup right here.

If you’re not sold on the game just yet or want to get yourself even more hype. Then I’d suggest checking out the epic launch trailer for Doom Eternal; it has guts, blood, and some truly astonishing kills. Check out the launch trailer for Doom Eternal right here!

DOOM: Eternal is now out on all platforms. Have you been enjoying what you play so far? If so let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: DOOM Twitter