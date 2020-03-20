Sonic the Hedgehog Film Receives Early Home Release Due to Coronavirus Precautions

The Sonic the Hedgehog film will be released digitally on video streaming services starting next week due to the growing concerns of the Coronavirus.

In a new report by Variety, Paramount Pictures revealed the news of the early arrival of Sonic the Hedgehog on digital platforms. The reason for this change of plans is due to the growing concerns of the Coronavirus and the fact that movie theaters across America are beginning to shut down in lieu of the virus. This will give fans an opportunity to view the film in the comfort of their home, safe and sound.

The digital release comes surprisingly early as the film has only been released for 46 days in the theaters and is already making its home release debut. The Coronavirus is responsible for a lot of cancellations and delays including the imminent suspension of the Uncharted film. Hopefully, the condition of the world begins to take a turn for the better in the coming months.

Sonic the Hedgehog arrives on digital platforms next week on March 31, 2020.

Source: Variety