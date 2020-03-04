Ori and The Willow of the Wisps Leads the Charge of New Titles Heading to Xbox Game Pass This Month

Xbox console users will be delighted to know that Mircosoft is releasing a new wave of games onto their Xbox Game Pass service. The new wave of titles includes a range of titles for different genre players.

Here are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the month of March:

Ori and the Willow of the Wisps

NBA 2K20

Train Sim World

Pikuniku

As per usual when it comes to releasing titles on the Xbox Game Pass service, Microsoft will intricately release new titles throughout the month. This works as a good strategy for players to play all the games on the list.

Xbox Gamepass is Microsoft’s subscription service that allows members to have access to an instant library of games ranging from third-party games to exclusive titles.

March 5

NBA 2K20

2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics and gameplay, groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.

Train Sim World 2020

Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master in this immersive simulator that uses real-world data to bring to life the performance, sounds and power of real trains. Featuring complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and many hours of compelling gameplay.

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A day-one release available on Xbox Game Pass! Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues Moon Studios’ tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.

March 12

Pikuniku

An absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure.

The lineup of games includes the release of the highly anticipated sequel; Ori and the Willow of the Wisps, which fans have been itching to get their hands on and experience the second chapter of the emotional-driven platformer.

Source: Xbox Wire