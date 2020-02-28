Final Fantasy 7 Delay Won’t Push Back Part 2

The Final Fantasy franchise is a massive one and it’s clear that there are plenty of fans eagerly awaiting the remake of Final Fantasy 7. After years of pleading for Square Enix to make a remake for the particular video game installment, the announcement finally came with a remake said to be rather massive in size. In fact, it’s so massive that there will be several parts to the game with the first title part getting hit with a delay.

Final Fantasy 7 was pushed back a single month with the release now set in April of this year. As we mentioned, this is just the first part of the game and it’s going to be a good while before the second part makes its way out into the market. Despite this, there is still plenty of work being put in which shouldn’t push the second part of Final Fantasy 7 to also get delayed. This news comes from a financial results briefing from Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda.

When asked if this recent delay for Final Fantasy 7 would push the second part of the game further back than intended, the Square Enix president simply stated that it would not. No other information was given so perhaps work is going smoothly at the moment to avoid any production bumps going forward.

Likewise, another aspect to make note of is that because there are plenty of assets made for the first section of the game, there wouldn’t be as much of a development time required to create part 2. The same can be said for other parts going forward. For now, we can expect Final Fantasy 7 the remake, to release on April 10, 2020, for the PlayStation 4 platform.









Source: VGC