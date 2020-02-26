CD Projekt Red Also Dropping Out Of PAX East

There’s a lot surrounding the coronavirus as it’s slowly becoming a health pandemic. With doctors attempting to combat the disease and prevent it from spreading further, the virus is quickly causing events to become barren to even production lines for products reaching a halt. One of the latest conventions to get hit from various companies dipping out due to the virus is PAX East.

While doctors continue to work on a cure to help kill off the virus, several companies are taking the health and safety of their employees into consideration. As a result, PAX East will see several companies opt out of attending. This is all due to the coronavirus so when you’re attending PAX East and find that several events were closed such as Square Enix planned panels, or Sony entirely being left out, it’s purely due to the health scare.

More companies are likely to step out of attending such as CD Projekt Red. The development studio has one of the most hyped-up video game titles releasing this year, Cyberpunk 2077, and their disappearance from PAX East will surely be missed. This news came out from a tweet that North American head of communications of CD Projekt Red alerted to their followers.

I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned.



I should still be at GDC though! — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020

In the tweet, Stephanie Bayer alerted that the studio decided to cancel their trip for PAX East though they are still apparently confirmed to attend GDC 2020. She also tweeted out afterwards alerting those that were attending PAX East that there was no intentions of unveiling anything in regards to Cyberpunk 2077.

We’re unsure if other expos and studio appearances will be affected by the coronavirus, but if things continue to spiral out of control from the virus then chances are we may see other expos take a hit such as E3 this year. For now, all we can do is wait and see if doctors can gain control of the pandemic.

Source: Twitter