Sony Cancels its Participation at PAX East 2020 in Boston Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sony has taken to the PlayStation blog this morning to bring sad news for PAX East 2020 attendees, as they have officially detailed that they will be cancelling their participation in the upcoming gaming convention.

The news comes to many a surprise as they just announced that they would be bringing a ton of great games to the show including their highly anticipated title, The Last of Us Part 2. However, due to the rapidly growing concern of the Coronavirus, the publisher decided to cancel its involvement.

Check out the official statement from PS Blog down below:

UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.

Well, there you have it, Sony is officially out of PAX East 2020. However, I don’t blame them due to the coronavirus spreading quite rapidly, I would also play it safe and stay away from big congested areas like PAX. However, they were bringing some pretty good games to the event, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to finally get our hands on the highly anticipated title.

PAX East 2020 is still going to be pretty good even without Sony leaving the lineup. Are you planning to go to this year’s gaming convention? Let us know in the comments below and let us know which game is your most anticipated title!

source: PS Blog