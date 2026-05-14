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The Legend Of Zelda Movie Gets Moved Again To Release On April 30, 2027

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It sounds like production is running smoothly.

Nintendo and Sony are speedrunning production on The Legend of Zelda Movie.

Shigeru Miyamoto shared this update on the official Nintendo Twitter account:

This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7.

The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting.

Sony Pictures, Nintendo’s unlikely partner in making this film, confirmed that they finished filming about a month ago. It appears that the production simply realized they have enough time to spare to release the movie earlier. This still doesn’t bring it back to the original announced release date of March 26.

The movie was formally announced in 2023, and filming started last November 2025. This all suggests production has gone through smoothly, and hopefully that means we’re getting a great blockbuster next year too.

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