The Legend Of Zelda Movie Has Finished Filming

We are that much closer to seeing The Legend of Zelda Movie make it to theaters.

As shared by NintendoLife, the movie has officially ended filming. Sony Pictures made the announcement at the recent CinemaCon 2026.

We knew that Sony and Nintendo were recently filming for the movie because they were caught by the public doing so in Otago. They went to many of the same locations in the New Zealand town that were also used to film The Lord of the Rings movies.

Observers also saw Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason on set, dressed up as Link and Zelda, respectively.

The film is scheduled to release in May 7, 2027, and the production is doing a decent job of meeting that deadline. While shooting is the hardest part of the filmmaking process, there’s still a few steps left to go, including adding in visual and sound FX, editing, all the way to the final OK from Sony and Nintendo.