The Legend Of Zelda Movie Filming In The Lord of The Rings Filming Locations In Otago, New Zealand

The Legend Of Zelda movie is going to look really familiar for The Lord of the Rings fans.

Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, shared that Sony’s film production is preparing filming locations in Poolburn Dam, Otago, New Zealand.

Poolburn Dam’s distinctive rock formations and yellowish grasses could evoke memories for movie lovers of two decades ago. That’s because this was where Peter Jackson filmed for The Lord of the Rings scenes set in Rohan’s battlefields.

The news report he shared also revealed that the production has also acquired permits to film in Glenorchy, also in Otago. Glenorchy opens up filming where Peter Jackson filmed The Lord of the Rings scenes in Lothlorien Forest and Orthanc.

Other fantasy films that have showed up in Otago include The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and The Water Horse. Hopefully, Sony knows to deliver a movie with the spectacular colors of the video games, since they’re literally filming in some of the most beautiful places on Earth.