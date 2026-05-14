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Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Gets Updated With Five Virtual Boy Games, Including Tetris

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All praise the Virtual Boy!

Nintendo has updated Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack with five additional games coming today, May 14.

V-Tetris is yet another Tetris game with a unique game mode. The hook is mode C (Loop Tetris), where you can use the L and R buttons to move the blocks in the playfield to the left or right.

Jack Bros. is a genuinely unique Shin Megami Tensei spinoff. Playing Jack Frost alongside his brothers Jack Lantern and Jack Skelton, you navigate top-down mazes with twin-stick shooter combat.

Space Invaders Virtual Collection bundles the first two games from the 1970s, alongside full 3D remakes.

Virtual Bowling is more interesting as trivia than as a game. It’s one of the last titles published on the Virtual Boy, making it one of the most valuable rarities, until now.

Finally Vertical Force is a vertical scrolling shooter from Hudson Soft, where you can move between the foreground and background to avoid or strike enemies.

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