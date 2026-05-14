Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Gets Updated With Five Virtual Boy Games, Including Tetris

Nintendo has updated Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack with five additional games coming today, May 14.

V-Tetris is yet another Tetris game with a unique game mode. The hook is mode C (Loop Tetris), where you can use the L and R buttons to move the blocks in the playfield to the left or right.

Jack Bros. is a genuinely unique Shin Megami Tensei spinoff. Playing Jack Frost alongside his brothers Jack Lantern and Jack Skelton, you navigate top-down mazes with twin-stick shooter combat.

Space Invaders Virtual Collection bundles the first two games from the 1970s, alongside full 3D remakes.

Virtual Bowling is more interesting as trivia than as a game. It’s one of the last titles published on the Virtual Boy, making it one of the most valuable rarities, until now.

Finally Vertical Force is a vertical scrolling shooter from Hudson Soft, where you can move between the foreground and background to avoid or strike enemies.