Jason Schreier Debunks Rumor That Rocksteady Is Making A Batman Begins Game

Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves up.

Jason Schreier has pressed the stop button on a big rumor about Rocksteady Studios.

Yesterday, the internet went crazy over a rumor that Rocksteady was working on a Batman Beyond game. The rumor was filled with details, such as Paul Dini being hired back to help work on it. There were even screenshots.

Jason Schreier came in on the ResetERA thread about the rumor to simply say:

Faaaaaake

And it does seem like most people should have dismissed it immediately, because the source of the rumor is the notorious site 4chan, well known for fake video game rumors among other things. On the off chance this turns out to be true, these other details will likely be proven fake.

It is somewhat understandable that fans would want to believe this. Rocksteady is in a rebuilding phase after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For now, fans do have TT Games’ Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight coming next week.

WB Games head JB Perrette promised a return to their biggest franchises in 2027 and 2028. We’re sure Rocksteady is a huge part of that, but for now we’ll just have to wait for the announcements.