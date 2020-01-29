Stranded Deep Receives New Trailer For Console Ports

Stranded Deep is a survival game by the development team Beam Team Games and you may have forgotten that this title was slated to release on current-generation platforms for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s been around for quite a few years now with the game being stuck in early access since January of 2015. Despite this, there are still plenty of fans hopeful that the title would still find its way out into the market before next-generation platforms hit.

Well, while things may have seemed doubtful recently with no word on the latest for Stranded Deep and the Telltale Games closing down who was supposed to publish the game for a console release, we got a surprise new trailer. Beam Team Games is not giving up hope on Stranded Deep’s console success as the trailer is based around the console launch.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know just when the game will be released as the trailer only indicates that the game is coming soon in 2020. With that said, it is a nice sign to show that there is still some life with the game. For those of you who may not be familiar with the title, Stranded Deep puts players as a survivor of a plane crash. You’ll have to make your way towards an island and from there the goal is simply to survive as long as you can.

If you’re after a survival game where players are forced into monitoring vital signs, gathering resources, and exploring uncharted lands then this could be a title well worth picking up. While we don’t know just when the game will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, you can purchase a copy right now on Steam through early access.









Source: YouTube