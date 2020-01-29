EA Details Latest Update for Need for Speed: Heat, Check Out What’s New Right Here

EA has taken to their blog to announce and detail the next upcoming update that is set to release for their critically acclaimed racing title — Need for Speed: Heat.

The new update is pretty extensive bringing a bunch of welcomed fixes such as new features such as the Chat Wheel,Keys to the Map, and general quality of life improvements. The latest game in the entry is pretty epic as it brings the franchise back to its roots. It seems EA is doing a good job as well, as the fans are consistently eating it up!

Check out some of the highlights for the upcoming update for Need for Speed: Heat down below:

Steering Wheels

At the end of the month, you’ll be able to plug in your own steering wheel to play Need for Speed Heat. We have tested the following models, but a few others might work as well:

Thrustmaster T300RS (PS4, PC*)

Thrustmaster TX (Xbox, PC*)

Thrustmaster T150 (PS4, PC*)

Thrustmaster TMX (Xbox, PC*)

Logitech G29 (PS4, PC*)

Logitech G920 (Xbox, PC*)

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel (PS4, PC*, XB1)

Chat Wheel

Remember the emote wheel from Need for Speed Payback? We’ve used it as the basis for the chat wheel, but instead of emotes, you can send pre-made messages to crew members and rivals in the game session.

Ask racers to follow, challenge them to races, or compliment their driving. Now you can communicate with friends through the touch of a button, even if you’re not in voice chat.

Keys to the Map

The name gives it away – getting the Keys to the Map will uncover Palm City’s secrets. Available through a real money purchase, this will instantly reveal locations on the in-game map, including collectibles, activities, and gas stations. It won’t complete any activities or collect street art for you, but their locations will be revealed. No need to slow down to explore. Plus, you will have access to all safehouses straight away except for one, which is unlocked through story progression.

Quality of Life Improvements

Among the feedback you provided, a couple of items stood out which are being addressed in the January Update. Driving through a gas station will now clean paint damage and remove scratches. Also, some players using manual shifting have mentioned that it’s too easy to accidentally enter the garage after exiting it or start an event. Now, we’re changing the input settings, so that you’ll have to hold down a button instead of just pressing it in order to perform an action.

If you have not managed to jump into the game just yet, might I suggest checking out our review roundup for the game? The franchise is Known for its racing gameplay, Need for Speed: Heat brings back the game to its roots with cops chases, epic racing tracks, and some new features exclusive to this title.

One of the biggest features in the game is the Day and Night cycle which will have players performing different objectives on the time of day. Reviewers are saying that the game is one of the more impressive titles coming out from the franchise, however at the same time, it doesn’t bring major heat to the series. Check out the review roundup right here!

Need for Speed: Heat is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: EA