Sony Currently Offering Totally Digital Sale For PlayStation 4

We’re fresh into the new year and while there is a ton of great video games lined up to launch before the end of 2020, there is still plenty of video game titles that may have gone under the radar. Over the year’s we see a ton of video game titles launch into the market and it can be tough getting around to playing the latest releases. As a result, getting sales like this one is a great way to jump back to some of the better games that have launched over the years.

Sony has quite a few video game titles in the sale and you’ll find everything from big-scale releases to smaller indie games. You’ll find some games to be heavily discounted too which should give some incentive in checking out all the games available in the sale. We’ll of course highlight some of the video game titles on sale down below.

Totally Digital PlayStation Store Sale

A Way Out – $17.99

Guacamelee! 2 – $4.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – $9.99

Limbos & Inside Bundle – $8.99

The Forest – $11.99

Stardew Valley – $11.99

Undertale – $12.74

Unravel Two – $6.99

Persona 5 – Persona Bundle – $11.99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – $19.99

This is not the only sale going on as recently Valve’s Steam marketplace had announced the Lunar New Year Sale. Likewise, if you’re wanting a full breakdown of some of the better deals each week for video game titles or hardware then we suggest checking out our deals page right here.

Source: PlayStation Store