Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale Now Live

Valve’s Steam digital marketplace is no stranger to producing countless deals and discounts. There are several sales held each year for players to enjoy some of the biggest video games without having to break the bank. If you were holding out to save some cash in order to pick up some new titles then check out what video game titles are available right now on sale.

The Lunar New Year Sale offers a unique daily event where each day a user receives a Rat token that can be used towards the market. For instance, the first token offers $5.00 off the next purchase along with tokens to use towards purchasing unique stickers, chat room effects and mini-profile backgrounds.

Discount Highlights Lunar New Year Sale

Dark Souls 3 – $14.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $47.99

Hitman 2 – $19.75

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $23.99

Resident Evil 2 -$19.79

Hunt Showdown – $27.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $29.99

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition – $7.99

Payday 2 – $4.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $10.19

Grand Theft Auto V – $7.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $47.99

The Witcher 3 – $11.99

Disco Elysium – $31.99

A Plague Tale Innocence – $22.49

Those are just a few of the video game discounts being offered right now. It’s worth noting that the sale will be available until January 27, 2020, so if you have any particular games you would like to purchase at a discount then you won’t want to wait too long. Likewise, you can find our weekly page highlighting the best video game deals of the week right here.

Source: Steam