GodFall PS5 Internal Gameplay Footage Leaks, Watch Here

An epic leak for an upcoming PS5 title — GodFall, has been shared on Reddit thanks to user YeaQuarterDongIng.

Yes, our first ever raw gameplay has been leaked from the PlayStation 5 and even though the clip is only 6 seconds long, viewers can get a good sense of how the game will be played as well as the power of the PS5 in action. As I mentioned, the clip is very short, but we can see that the graphics and gameplay are very smooth borrowing mechanics from games such as Dark Souls and God of War .

As YeaQuarterDongIng, this clip if from an upcoming unreleased trailer for the game. We should expect to see a new GodFall trailer sometime this year, but in the meantime we can enjoy this six second clip of the game in action.

Check out the leaked footage for GodFall down below:

If you’re interested in learning more about the game, may I suggest checking out the official reveal trailer which was debuted as The Game Awards 2019 down below:

GodFall is set to release for the PS5. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Are you excited for the upcoming generation of consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Reddit