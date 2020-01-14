Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Reveal Set for Next Week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has announced that they will be holding a livestream event next week which will reveal a brand new DLC character for the critically acclaimed fighting title.

Tweeted out from the official Nintendo Versus account, the livestream will air on January 16th at 6am PT and will run for about 35 minutes. There is no word or rumor on who will be the next character, but the long-awaited reveal for the latest character is almost upon us. So far we have received some amazing DLC characters, so it will be cool to see who’s next up!

Check out the official tweet from down below:

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020

As I mentioned above, there has been a lot of great DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; the latest character to get revealed is Terry Bogard. No one knows who will get revealed, but perhaps it will be another character from a different platform a la Joker? Maybe an Xbox character is on the way…

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for the Nintendo Switch. With an upcoming DLC character on the way, who do you hope to see get revealed? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!

Source: Twitter