World of Warcraft: Visions of N’Zoth – How To Unlock Horde Vulpera & Alliance Mechagnomes

Two new Allied Races are arrived in the 8.3.0 update for World of Warcraft — robotic Mechagnomes and crafty Vulpera. Both of these little races can be unlocked by completing certain quests in-game, and below I’ll cover exactly what you need to know to get them for yourself.

As with all the other allied races, you’ll earn unique new mounts for unlocking the Vulpera or Mechagnomes. Reaching Level 11 and Level 20 will also unlock special Heritage Armor sets — they’re just like the other allied races, but unlocking them is a little tougher than travelling to your local Stormwind Embassy.

How To Unlock Vulpera [Horde]

To unlock the Vulpera, you’ll need to reach Level 120 with any character, earn Exalted reputation with the Voldunai faction, and unlock the ‘Secrets of the Sands’ achievement.

Completing these three steps will unlock the Vulpera Allied Race recruitment questline. Complete all the quests to unlock the Vulpera.

You’ll find the Voldunai faction in the Vol’dun theater. Complete all of their faction quests to unlock the ‘Secrets of the Sands’ achievement.

Racial Traits, Passives & Powers: Alpaca Saddlebags (Passive) : Increase the size of your backpack by 8 slots. Bag of Tricks (Power – 2.5 min) : Use a trick on an enemy to damage them, or an ally to heal them. Rummage Your Bag (Power – 5 min) : Change the contents of your bag of tricks. Fire Resistance (Passive) : Take less damage from fire. Make Camp (Power – N/A) : Set your camp location outdoors. Return to Camp (Power – 1 hr) : Teleport back to your camp location. Nose For Trouble (Passive) : Take less damage from the first strike inflicted by an enemy.



How To Unlock Mechagnomes [Alliance]

To unlock the Mechagnomes, you’ll need to reach Level 120 with any character, earn Exalted reputation with the Rustbolt Resistance faction, and unlock the ‘The Mechagonian Threat’ achievement.

Completing these three steps will unlock the Mechagnomes Allied Race recruitment questline. Complete all the quests to unlock the Mechagnomes.

You’ll find the Rustbolt Resistance faction in the Mechagon Island theater. Complete all of their faction quests to unlock the ‘The Mechagonian Threat’ achievement.