PlayStation 2019 Wrap Up Collects Players Top Games Played, Time Spent, and Other Milestone Achievements

The year 2019 was an epic year for gaming, we had some amazing games released like Resident Evil 2 Remake, Death Stranding, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

One of the most exciting things about starting a new year is checking out our achievements and milestones completed within the year, and now thanks to Sony, we get to see some awesome stats from our PlayStation gaming achievements.

If you’re a PlayStation user, Sony has collected a ton of stats for you to check out including the top games you played, time spent, longest gaming streak, how many days of the year you played, and a lot more. If you want to check out your specific stats make sure to click the link right here — US, EU.

There will also be a special avatar rewarded to everyone depending on their lineup of games played, I personally received the Action Hero, but yours will probably vary. Check out the full description of each title down below:

Action Hero – for the gamer who lives for the epic moments in action-adventure games

Legendary Warrior – for the gamer who steps up to the challenge in fighting games

Master Explorer – for the gamer who has continually aced that platformer game

Master Strategist – for the gamer who loves solving puzzles in a good strategy game

Speed Demon – for the gamer who leaves their fellow drivers in the dust in a fast-paced driving/racing game

Sports Phenom – for the gamer with a competitive edge and a love for sports games

Marksman – for the gamer who hits their mark in a shooter game

2020 is going to be even a better year than 2019 so the gaming community is going be super thrilled for what’s to come. Did you check your gaming stats for 2019? What was your top played games of 2019? What are you excited for in 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Sony via Twinfinte