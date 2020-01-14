Streets of Rage 4 Will Have A Limited Physical Release

The Streets of Rage franchise was a massive hit years ago and while it started back in the 1990s it ended shortly before the 1990s wrapped up. As a result, most fans didn’t think we would see a resurgence of Streets of Rage though it was quite a shock to see the fourth installment to the beloved beat ‘em up series. Streets of Rage 4 is coming out digitally but those of you who want a physical copy can get a chance at pre-ordering the game through Limited Run Games.

For those who are not familiar with Limited Run, this is a company that delivers physical copies to digital video game titles. As the name suggests, each production is limited so some titles are quick to be sold out making it quite a collectible piece for those that enjoy stocking their shelves with their video game collections. Announced through the official Limited Run Games Twitter account, it appears that Streets of Rage 4 will have a physical copy available from the company. There are not any details quite yet on what the physical copy will include or when players can pre-order but more information should be available soon.

We're excited to announce that we will be doing a physical Limited Run of Streets of Rage 4. More details to come! pic.twitter.com/7L3b0Jp0oT — Limited Run 🔜 PAX South (@LimitedRunGames) January 14, 2020

We’re also still waiting for information to come out about the game premise. The title is said to take place about ten years after the events of Streets of Rage 3 and will feature a few iconic characters from the franchise such as Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding. Currently, the game is set to release at some point this year for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.









Source: Twitter