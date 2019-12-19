Microsoft Announces Games With Gold for January 2020

Microsoft has announced their Games with Gold that will kick off the new year of free titles. As per usual, the lineup features a handful of titles with a mix of last and current generations of consoles.

Check out the lineup of games down below and let us know in the comments if you’re excited for the free games of the month!

Microsoft’s free titles for the month of January will consist of a total of four games with a 4000 of gamer score and $64.96 of value. The new year seems to be shaping out to be a good one as the first lineup of games seems to be pretty solid.

In related news, Microsoft has recently announced a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, a service in which grants you to an instant library of games. Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Untitled Goose Game headline the new wave of games. To read more about the story you can do so right here.

Source: Microsoft Blog