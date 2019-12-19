New Fortnite Trailer Shows Off Split-Screen Feature

Epic Games has added a split-screen feature for their popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. To celebrate the new feature, Epic Games has released a new trailer showing off exactly how to use it and what that means for players. Check out the trailer down below.

Fortnite’s split-screen feature is currently available and quite honestly will be a game changer for many. The new feature will allow you and a partner on the same team to play together via split screen. This will help communications, call outs, and more play out more smoothly and can change the dynamic of the multiplayer scene. The new feature is either going to be a very popular or unused, time will tell the importance of this feature.

In related news, Fortnite recently received their highly anticipated winter update which features a ton of exclusive loot and much more. The update is currently out and is a timed-event so be sure to hop on to cash in on that glorious holiday-themed loot.

Source: PlayStation Youtube